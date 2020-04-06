Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES - Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES - Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4875927
  2. 4875927
  3. 4875927
  4. 4875927
  5. 4875927
  6. 4875927
  7. 4875927
  8. 4875927
  9. 4875927
  10. 4875927
  11. 4875927
  12. 4875927
  13. 4875927
  14. 4875927
  15. 4875927
  16. 4875927
  17. 4875927
  18. 4875927
  19. 4875927
  20. 4875927
  21. 4875927
  22. 4875927
  23. 4875927
  24. 4875927
  25. 4875927
  26. 4875927
  27. 4875927
  28. 4875927
  29. 4875927
  30. 4875927
  31. 4875927
  32. 4875927
  33. 4875927
  34. 4875927
  35. 4875927
  36. 4875927
  37. 4875927
  38. 4875927
  39. 4875927
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,103KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4875927
  • Stock #: E27428
  • VIN: JA32U2FU8HU602862
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Sporty 2017 Lancer comes equipped with a 2.0 L 4 CYL. Engine • 5-Speed Manual Transmission • 16” Steel Wheels with Wheel Covers •Automatic Climate Control • Heated Front Seats • Bluetooth 2.0 Hands-Free Phone Interface & USB Input • Cruise Control • Remote Keyless Entry • 140 Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System with 4 Speakers • Rearview Camera • Front & Rear Disc Brakes • Power Windows & Auto-Up/Down Driver’s Window • Tilt-Adjustable Steering Wheel • 6-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat • 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat and much more...


Stock #E27428


Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2019 Kia Soul EX-HEA...
 42,283 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 30,253 KM
$16,395 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Savana Carg...
 16,055 KM
$29,695 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message