2017 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES - Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,033KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953741
  • Stock #: E27473
  • VIN: JA32U2FU9HU603969
Exterior Colour
Blue
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This 2017 Lancer comes equipped with a 2.0 L 4 CYL. Engine • 5-Speed Automatic Transmission • 16” Steel Wheels with Wheel Covers • Automatic Climate Control • Heated Front Seats • Bluetooth 2.0 Hands-Free Phone Interface & USB Input • Cruise Control • Remote Keyless Entry • 140 Watt AM/FM/CD Display Audio System with 4 Speakers • Rearview Camera • Front & Rear Disc Brakes • Power Windows & Auto-Up/Down Driver’s Window • Tilt & Height Adjustable Steering Wheel • 6-Way Adjustable Driver’s Seat • 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat • Mitsubishi Standard Safety Equipment • Anti-Theft Security Alarm System and much more...


Stock # E27473


Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

