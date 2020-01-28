Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

GT - PANORAMIC MOONROOF HEATED SEATS AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mitsubishi RVR

GT - PANORAMIC MOONROOF HEATED SEATS AWD

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4590732
  2. 4590732
  3. 4590732
  4. 4590732
  5. 4590732
  6. 4590732
  7. 4590732
  8. 4590732
  9. 4590732
  10. 4590732
  11. 4590732
  12. 4590732
  13. 4590732
  14. 4590732
  15. 4590732
  16. 4590732
  17. 4590732
  18. 4590732
  19. 4590732
  20. 4590732
  21. 4590732
  22. 4590732
  23. 4590732
  24. 4590732
  25. 4590732
  26. 4590732
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,498KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4590732
  • Stock #: E27357
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW1HZ609563
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Keyless Ignition, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Keyless Entry, Power Panoramic Moonroof, Backup Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27357

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2018 Toyota Camry HY...
 1,105 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trave...
 137,099 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford C-MAX SEL ...
 50,563 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message