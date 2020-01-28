Menu
2017 RAM 1500

BIG HORN - Crew Cab 5.7L V8 Short Bed - 4WD

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,415KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4526760
  • Stock #: G27323
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT6HS562973
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Bluetooth, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Premium Audio by Alpine, Heated Side Mirrors, Cruise Control, Automatic Headlights, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Hitch Receiver, Tow Hooks, Tow/Haul Mode, Trailer Brake, Power Rear Sliding Window, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #G27323

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

