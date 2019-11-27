Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

WOLFSBURG EDITION - AWD,Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Panoramic Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

WOLFSBURG EDITION - AWD,Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Panoramic Moonroof

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4389051
  2. 4389051
  3. 4389051
  4. 4389051
  5. 4389051
  6. 4389051
  7. 4389051
  8. 4389051
  9. 4389051
  10. 4389051
  11. 4389051
  12. 4389051
  13. 4389051
  14. 4389051
  15. 4389051
  16. 4389051
  17. 4389051
  18. 4389051
  19. 4389051
  20. 4389051
  21. 4389051
  22. 4389051
  23. 4389051
  24. 4389051
  25. 4389051
  26. 4389051
  27. 4389051
  28. 4389051
  29. 4389051
  30. 4389051
  31. 4389051
  32. 4389051
  33. 4389051
  34. 4389051
  35. 4389051
  36. 4389051
  37. 4389051
  38. 4389051
  39. 4389051
  40. 4389051
  41. 4389051
  42. 4389051
  43. 4389051
  44. 4389051
  45. 4389051
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,983KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4389051
  • Stock #: C27097
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX4HK033753
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black Leather
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This unit WAS $25,995 and is NOW $23,888  on sale until December 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer! 

This 2017 Tiguan is like nothing else on the road, and the word “fun” plays a big part. Tucked under the hood is a turbocharged engine that’s ready to go the moment you say. And inside you’ll find a wonderfully refined interior. This is one exceptional ride.  Features include Bluetooth, Dual Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, AWD, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Panoramic Moonroof and much more...

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2018 Hyundai Tucson ...
 48,862 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA ES...
 22,436 KM
$21,888 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 45,101 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message