2018 Ford EcoSport

TITANIUM- Auto Start Stop, Navigation, AWD

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 27,863KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4538592
  • Stock #: D25478
  • VIN: MAJ6P1WLXJC201164
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Leather Seats, Bluetooth Streaming, Handsfree Calling, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Ignition, Power Moonroof, LCD Touch Screen, My Key, Blindspot Detection, Side Collision Warning, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Seats, Reverse Park Assist, Alloy Rims, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #D25478

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
  • Turbo
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
  • POWER MOONROOF
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Hard Top
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • MyKey
  • EcoBoost
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • Auto Start/Stop
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

