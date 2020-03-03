Menu
2018 GMC Savana

Cargo Van Back Up Camera 6L V8 Cruise Control

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$29,695

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,054KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764843
  • Stock #: X27410
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFGXJ1246209
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

Auxiliary Input, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Trailer Brake, Tilt Steering, Auto Headlights, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Kia Optima LX+ ...
 54,017 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 46,605 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 72,099 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Send A Message