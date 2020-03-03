Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Regular Cab 5.3L V8 Long Box - RWD

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Regular Cab 5.3L V8 Long Box - RWD

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$22,995

  • 22,329KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764831
  • Stock #: X27567
  • VIN: 1GTN1LEC2JZ248514
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Box Liner, Hitch Receiver, Bumper Steps, Auto Headlights, Regular Cab, 5.3L V8, Long Box, Back Up Camera, Blind Spot Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

