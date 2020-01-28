Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL - BLuetooth Heated Seats Blind Spot Detection

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,201KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4532646
  Stock #: X27167
  VIN: KMHD84LF8JU580413
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Back Up Camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Blind Spot Detection, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Outside Temperature Guage, Satelite Radio, Eco and Sport Modes, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27167

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

