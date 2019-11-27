Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD, Heated F/R Seats, Bluetooth

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SE AWD, Heated F/R Seats, Bluetooth

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,862KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4380588
  Stock #: C27217
  VIN: KM8J3CA47JU772371
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Accident-Free, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, AWD, Blind Spot Detection, Dual Climate Zones, Rear Climate Controls, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • ABS Brakes
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • LEATHER
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Roof Spoiler
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • 110V POWER OUT LET

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

