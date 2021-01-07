2018 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Android Auto Powertrain Sport Mode Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Satelitte Radio LCD Touch Screen Eco Mode 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat CENTER ARM REST REAR Apple Car Play

