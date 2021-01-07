Menu
2018 Kia Forte

96,570 KM

Details Description Features

$12,904

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

LX - Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port

2018 Kia Forte

LX - Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale

96,570KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6509053
  • Stock #: U28673
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A71JE170249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,570 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Forte features Heated Front Seats, Eco and Sport Modes, 16" Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and much more...


Stock #U28673


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192).


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Apple Car Play

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

