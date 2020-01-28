Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL - AWD HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL - AWD HEATED SEATS SUNROOF

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,478KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4595730
  • Stock #: J27385
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR2JW265283
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

AWD, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Remote Start, LCD Touchscreen, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Power Driver Seat, USB Port, Auxilary Input, Air Conditioning, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #J27385

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

