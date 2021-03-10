$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 3 , 1 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6818300

6818300 Stock #: D4391

D4391 VIN: 1C6RR7LM6JS292187

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Passengers 5

Mileage 133,187 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.