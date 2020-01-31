Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE - AWD BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE - AWD BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4627179
  2. 4627179
  3. 4627179
  4. 4627179
  5. 4627179
  6. 4627179
  7. 4627179
  8. 4627179
  9. 4627179
  10. 4627179
  11. 4627179
  12. 4627179
  13. 4627179
  14. 4627179
  15. 4627179
  16. 4627179
  17. 4627179
  18. 4627179
  19. 4627179
  20. 4627179
  21. 4627179
  22. 4627179
  23. 4627179
  24. 4627179
  25. 4627179
  26. 4627179
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,039KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4627179
  • Stock #: J27412
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV2JW817998
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Auxiliary Input, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Blind Spot Mirrors, Cruise Control, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt Steering, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touchscreen, Heated Front Seats, ECO Mode, SPORT Mode, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #J27412

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 37,745 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 48,442 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Orlan...
 65,553 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message