2019 Chevrolet Cruze

32,941 KM

Details

$18,916

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

LS-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Location

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

32,941KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6642293
  Stock #: D28699
  VIN: 3G1BC6SM5KS567733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # D28699
  • Mileage 32,941 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Bluetooth, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, LCD Touch Screen, Wifi, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28699


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Android Auto
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Tire Pressure Monitor
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Apple Car Play
4G/LTE WIFI

