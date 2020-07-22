Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

18,904 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

300C - Leather Interior, Heated/Cooled Seats, Navigation

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

18,904KM
Used
  • Stock #: U27808
  • VIN: 2C3CCAPT6KH595501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U27808
  • Mileage 18,904 KM

Vehicle Description

Whether sharing your commute, making 300 a family car or bringing friends on excursions, the passenger volume with seating for five gives drivers and passengers plenty of space of their own. Front seats are heated and ventilated for premium comfort. Rear-seat occupants will enjoy amenities like climate control outlets and heated seats, as well as access to USB ports and ergonomically designed seats. The 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat offers versatility for travel and those weekend shopping hauls. This 2019 300 also features Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Navigation, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Heated/Cooled Cup Holders and much more...


Stock #U27808



Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Garage door opener
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
analog clock
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sport Mode
Anti-Theft
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
DUAL EXHAUST
Paddle Shifters
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated/Cooled Cup Holders
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satelitte Radio
Power Panoramic Moonroof
POWER TILT STEERING
Power Telescoping Steering Wheel
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
AC Front Seats
**NAVIGATION**

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

