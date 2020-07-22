2019 Chrysler 300

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Garage door opener Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG analog clock Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Sport Mode Security Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Chrome Grille

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST Paddle Shifters BACK UP CAMERA Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Heated/Cooled Cup Holders Heated Exterior Mirrors Satelitte Radio Power Panoramic Moonroof POWER TILT STEERING Power Telescoping Steering Wheel LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) CENTER ARM REST REAR Height Adjustable Passenger Seat AC Front Seats **NAVIGATION**

