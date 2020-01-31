Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

TITANIUM - HYBRID SUNROOF NAVIGATION

2019 Ford Fusion

TITANIUM - HYBRID SUNROOF NAVIGATION

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 18,946KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627185
  • Stock #: X27313
  • VIN: 3FA6P0RU5KR191208
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

HYBRID, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Remote Start, Keyless Ignition, Mood Lighting, Memory Seating, Hill Descent Control. Blind Spot Detection, Automatic Dimming Mirrors, MyKey, Eco Mode, Anti-Theft, Heated Front Seats, Air-Conditioned Front Seats, Power Driver Seat with Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat with Lumbar, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Ignition, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27313

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

