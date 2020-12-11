Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

47,766 KM

Details Description

$19,380

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,380

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

SEDAN LX

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 6363083
  2. 6363083
  3. 6363083
  4. 6363083
  5. 6363083
  6. 6363083
  7. 6363083
  8. 6363083
  9. 6363083
  10. 6363083
  11. 6363083
  12. 6363083
  13. 6363083
  14. 6363083
  15. 6363083
  16. 6363083
  17. 6363083
  18. 6363083
  19. 6363083
  20. 6363083
  21. 6363083
  22. 6363083
  23. 6363083
  24. 6363083
  25. 6363083
  26. 6363083
  27. 6363083
  28. 6363083
  29. 6363083
  30. 6363083
  31. 6363083
  32. 6363083
  33. 6363083
Contact Seller
Sale

$19,380

+ taxes & licensing

47,766KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6363083
  • Stock #: X28623
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH009971

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # X28623
  • Mileage 47,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you inVictoria(ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2015 Nissan Altima 2...
 79,263 KM
$13,599 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Jett...
 21,543 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Fit LX W/...
 43,659 KM
$18,757 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory