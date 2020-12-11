Menu
2019 Honda Fit

43,659 KM

Details Description Features

$18,742

+ tax & licensing
$18,742

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2019 Honda Fit

2019 Honda Fit

LX W/HONDA SENSING-HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB

2019 Honda Fit

LX W/HONDA SENSING-HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, USB

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale

$18,742

+ taxes & licensing

43,659KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6318861
  Stock #: Q28449
  VIN: 3HGGK5H59KM102792

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # Q28449
  Mileage 43,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, Lane Departure Assist, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB, Auto Headlights, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #Q28449


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Forward Collision Warning
Econ
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
4G/LTE WIFI

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

