2019 Hyundai KONA

This unit WAS $22,995 and is NOW $21,888 on sale until December 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!

With this 2019 Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle does not have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV — it’s really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier, including Apple CarPlay. Other features include Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Stylish Black and Grey Interior, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera and much more...

Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle