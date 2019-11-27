Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

ESSENTIAL - AWD, Apple Car Play, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera

2019 Hyundai KONA

ESSENTIAL - AWD, Apple Car Play, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,436KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4380585
  • Stock #: U27159
  • VIN: KM8K1CAA6KU287222
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey/Black Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This unit WAS $22,995 and is NOW $21,888 on sale until December 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!

With this 2019 Kona, driving and parking in the urban jungle does not have to be stressful. Enjoy the agile maneuverability of a passenger car, and the higher perspective of an SUV — it’s really the best of both worlds! Furthermore, Kona is filled with technology that just makes everything easier, including Apple CarPlay.  Other features include Bluetooth, All Wheel Drive, Stylish Black and Grey Interior, Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera and much more...

Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

