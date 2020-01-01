Menu
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE - Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Heated Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 22,043KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4504935
  • Stock #: U27156
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU5KU602774
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black/Red Cloth
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Step inside this 2019 RVR and you'll be welcomed by its roominess, comfort and the meticulous attention to detail!  It features an electronically controlled All-Wheel Control system. AWC allows the driver to switch between 2WD, 4WD Auto and 4WD Lock modes to match front and rear torque to driving conditions and driver input, providing the utmost in control and confidence.  Other features include Heated Front Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio and much more...

Stock # U27156 

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

