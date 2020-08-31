Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Qashqai

3,142 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SV - Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 5743983
  2. 5743983
  3. 5743983
  4. 5743983
  5. 5743983
  6. 5743983
  7. 5743983
  8. 5743983
  9. 5743983
  10. 5743983
  11. 5743983
  12. 5743983
  13. 5743983
  14. 5743983
  15. 5743983
  16. 5743983
  17. 5743983
  18. 5743983
  19. 5743983
  20. 5743983
  21. 5743983
  22. 5743983
  23. 5743983
  24. 5743983
  25. 5743983
  26. 5743983
  27. 5743983
  28. 5743983
  29. 5743983
  30. 5743983
  31. 5743983
  32. 5743983
  33. 5743983
  34. 5743983
  35. 5743983
  36. 5743983
  37. 5743983
  38. 5743983
  39. 5743983
  40. 5743983
  41. 5743983
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,142KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5743983
  • Stock #: U27856
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CP2KW214589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U27856
  • Mileage 3,142 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Qashqaigives you the power to switch things up. Low on gas and late for work? Eco Mode adjusts engine and transmission response to maximize fuel efficiency. And for those days you just want to play, activating sport steering sharpens steering response to rev up your senses. Other features of this Qashqai include Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel and much more...


Stock #U27856


Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 81,829 KM
$12,989 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Avenger S...
 137,971 KM
$8,998 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler 300 30...
 18,904 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory