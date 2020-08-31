2019 Nissan Qashqai

+ taxes & licensing
250-478-7603
1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8
250-478-7603
+ taxes & licensing
This 2019 Qashqaigives you the power to switch things up. Low on gas and late for work? Eco Mode adjusts engine and transmission response to maximize fuel efficiency. And for those days you just want to play, activating sport steering sharpens steering response to rev up your senses. Other features of this Qashqai include Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Back-Up Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel and much more...
Stock #U27856
