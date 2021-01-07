Menu
2019 RAM 1500

20,240 KM

$37,499

+ tax & licensing
$37,499

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2019 RAM 1500

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

2019 RAM 1500

Classic Express

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$37,499

+ taxes & licensing

20,240KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 20,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you inVictoria(ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-XXXX

250-478-7603

