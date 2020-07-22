Menu
2020 Ford Escape

298 KM

Details Description

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE - NAV Heated Seats Auto Stop/Start

2020 Ford Escape

SE - NAV Heated Seats Auto Stop/Start

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

298KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5481450
  Stock #: E27893
  VIN: 1FMCU9G68LUA02619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # E27893
  • Mileage 298 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Auto Stop/Start, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Eco, Sport, Slippery, Snow/Sand Driving Modes, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Detection, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #E27893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

