2000 Chevrolet Impala

137,638 KM

Details Features

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2000 Chevrolet Impala

Base

12881399

2000 Chevrolet Impala

Base

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$2,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1WF55E1Y9262047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,638 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377

