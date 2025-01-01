$2,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2000 Chevrolet Impala
Base
2000 Chevrolet Impala
Base
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$2,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,638KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1WF55E1Y9262047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,638 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2008 Jeep Patriot Sport 4WD 200,735 KM $5,990 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Ext. Cab Std. Box 4WD 195,573 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano SL AWD 197,315 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$2,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2000 Chevrolet Impala