2002 Chevrolet Express
2500 Cargo
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
176,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCGG25R521196933
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 176,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
full size spare tire
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Vehicle Anti-Theft
2002 Chevrolet Express