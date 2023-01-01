Menu
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

223,264 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

XLT 4WD

XLT 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

223,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: A09020
  • VIN: 1FMZU77E73UA09020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 223,264 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
cassette player
full size spare tire
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Sliding Rear Pickup Truck Window
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

