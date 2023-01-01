$7,990+ tax & licensing
2003 Ford Explorer Sport Trac
XLT 4WD
Location
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
223,264KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10036833
- Stock #: A09020
- VIN: 1FMZU77E73UA09020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 223,264 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
cassette player
full size spare tire
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Pickup Truck Cargo Box Light
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
Sliding Rear Pickup Truck Window
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
