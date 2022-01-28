$3,990+ tax & licensing
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2003 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon
GLS 1.8T
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4
250-768-0377
$3,990
+ taxes & licensing
265,552KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8187213
- Stock #: 655269-1
- VIN: WVWSE61J33W113835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 655269-1
- Mileage 265,552 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tilt steering
Power Heated Mirrors
MP3 Player
Bluetooth Connectivity
Aux input
USB port
AMFM Stereo
AMFM Stereo CD
Su
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4