2003 Volkswagen Jetta Wagon

265,552 KM

Details Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

GLS 1.8T

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

250-768-0377

265,552KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8187213
  Stock #: 655269-1
  VIN: WVWSE61J33W113835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Sun Roof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
tilt steering
Power Heated Mirrors
MP3 Player
Bluetooth Connectivity
Aux input
USB port
AMFM Stereo
AMFM Stereo CD
Su

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

