$2,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2004 Pontiac Grand Am
2004 Pontiac Grand Am
SE1 sedan
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4
250-768-0377
$2,990
+ taxes & licensing
229,604KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8187216
- Stock #: A10897-2
- VIN: 1G2NF52E14M587502
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # A10897-2
- Mileage 229,604 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
AMFM Stereo
AMFM Stereo CD
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Trunk anti-trap device
Keyl
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
KV Cars Inc.
2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4