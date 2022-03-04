Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Ford F-150

184,899 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2005 Ford F-150

2005 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Ford F-150

LARIAT SuperCrew 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

250-768-0377

  1. 8578073
  2. 8578073
  3. 8578073
  4. 8578073
  5. 8578073
  6. 8578073
  7. 8578073
  8. 8578073
  9. 8578073
  10. 8578073
  11. 8578073
  12. 8578073
  13. 8578073
  14. 8578073
  15. 8578073
  16. 8578073
  17. 8578073
  18. 8578073
  19. 8578073
  20. 8578073
  21. 8578073
Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

184,899KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8578073
  • Stock #: E10852
  • VIN: 1FTPW14505KE10852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # E10852
  • Mileage 184,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD
Ta

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

2001 Dodge Grand Car...
 290,300 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Prius c ...
 300,266 KM
$9,990 + tax & lic
2003 Ford Expedition...
 283,000 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory