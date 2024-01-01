Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

209,743 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11388941
  2. 11388941
  3. 11388941
  4. 11388941
  5. 11388941
  6. 11388941
  7. 11388941
  8. 11388941
  9. 11388941
  10. 11388941
  11. 11388941
  12. 11388941
  13. 11388941
  14. 11388941
  15. 11388941
  16. 11388941
  17. 11388941
  18. 11388941
  19. 11388941
Contact Seller

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,743KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J8HR582X5C507840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 507840
  • Mileage 209,743 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Skid plate
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2010 Dodge Journey RT AWD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2010 Dodge Journey RT AWD 137,800 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2012 RAM 1500 SLT QUAD CAB 4WD 197,400 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2012 Volkswagen Jetta SE 176,200 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee