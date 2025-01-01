Menu
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

257,000 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

12855881

2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LAREDO 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
257,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4HR48N85C611796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 611796
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Additional Features

Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee