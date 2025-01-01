$7,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4WD
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee
LAREDO 4WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
257,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4HR48N85C611796
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 611796
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Skid plate
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 280,090 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD 170,115 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan 166,719 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee