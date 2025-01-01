Menu
Account
Sign In

2006 Toyota Matrix

216,394 KM

Details Features

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR 2WD

Watch This Vehicle
12855869

2006 Toyota Matrix

XR 2WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 12855869
  2. 12855869
  3. 12855869
  4. 12855869
  5. 12855869
  6. 12855869
  7. 12855869
  8. 12855869
  9. 12855869
  10. 12855869
  11. 12855869
  12. 12855869
Contact Seller

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
216,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E76C568267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 216,394 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Splash Guards
Front air dam

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 280,090 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 4WD 170,115 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2016 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive Sedan 166,719 KM $14,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing>

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2006 Toyota Matrix