$5,990+ taxes & licensing
2006 Toyota Matrix
XR 2WD
2006 Toyota Matrix
XR 2WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,394KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1KR32E76C568267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 216,394 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Splash Guards
Front air dam
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Second Row Folding Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
$5,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2006 Toyota Matrix