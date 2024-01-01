$7,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2007 BMW 3 Series
323i
2007 BMW 3 Series
323i
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAVH13517KC97869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 145,138 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2004 MINI Cooper S 167,886 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
2015 Fiat 500 Sport Hatchback 141,915 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD 279,113 KM $16,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2007 BMW 3 Series