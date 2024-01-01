Menu
2007 BMW 3 Series

145,138 KM

Details

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Used
145,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAVH13517KC97869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 145,138 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2004 MINI Cooper S for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2004 MINI Cooper S 167,886 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500 Sport Hatchback for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 Fiat 500 Sport Hatchback 141,915 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie Crew Cab SWB 4WD 279,113 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

