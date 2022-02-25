2007 Ford F-150

$12,990 + taxes & licensing 2 0 7 , 4 4 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8325144

8325144 Stock #: C28555

C28555 VIN: 1FTPW14V07KC28555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # C28555

Mileage 207,442 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Drivers Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Lumbar Support Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm cd stacker MP3 Player Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Powe Sattelite Radio AMFM Stereo AMFM Stereo CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.