2007 Ford F-150

207,442 KM

Details

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

FX4 SUPERCREW SHORT

KV Cars Inc.

2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

250-768-0377

207,442KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8325144
  Stock #: C28555
  VIN: 1FTPW14V07KC28555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # C28555
  • Mileage 207,442 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Alloy Wheels
cd stacker
MP3 Player
Power Heated Mirrors
Powe
Sattelite Radio
AMFM Stereo
AMFM Stereo CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

250-768-0377

