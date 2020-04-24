Menu
2007 GMC T7500

2007 GMC T7500

Location

Total Image Auto Sales

110-2565 Main St, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

778-738-2661

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 398,202KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4908762
  • Stock #: 422980
  • VIN: 1GDL7F1B07F422980
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Commercial
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

2007 GMC T7500 deck truck 7.8L diesel engine allison automatic transmission 23ft hydraulic tilt deck with Ramsey winch hydraulic brakes so only need class 5 license to operate we just had the truck in for its commercial inspection and certified over $7000.00 spent truck is ready to go to work.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

