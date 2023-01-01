Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 MINI Cooper

213,000 KM

Details Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2007 MINI Cooper

2007 MINI Cooper

S

Watch This Vehicle

2007 MINI Cooper

S

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 10191828
  2. 10191828
  3. 10191828
  4. 10191828
  5. 10191828
  6. 10191828
  7. 10191828
  8. 10191828
  9. 10191828
  10. 10191828
  11. 10191828
  12. 10191828
  13. 10191828
  14. 10191828
  15. 10191828
  16. 10191828
  17. 10191828
  18. 10191828
  19. 10191828
  20. 10191828
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
213,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191828
  • Stock #: L83572
  • VIN: WMWMF73597TL83572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # L83572
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Run flat tires

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

2007 MINI Cooper S
 213,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 53...
 179,000 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 103,192 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory