$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2007 MINI Cooper
2007 MINI Cooper
S
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
213,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10191828
- Stock #: L83572
- VIN: WMWMF73597TL83572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # L83572
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Rear Wiper
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Run flat tires
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4