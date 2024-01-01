$4,990+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac G6
SEDAN
2007 Pontiac G6
SEDAN
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$4,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
204,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2ZG58N274194103
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 204,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Safety
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Additional Features
Telescopic steering column
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Trunk anti-trap device
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
