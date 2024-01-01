Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Pontiac G6

204,500 KM

Details Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Pontiac G6

SEDAN

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac G6

SEDAN

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11481797
  2. 11481797
  3. 11481797
  4. 11481797
  5. 11481797
  6. 11481797
  7. 11481797
  8. 11481797
  9. 11481797
  10. 11481797
  11. 11481797
  12. 11481797
  13. 11481797
  14. 11481797
Contact Seller

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G2ZG58N274194103

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 204,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers

Safety

Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Additional Features

Telescopic steering column
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Trunk anti-trap device
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2007 Pontiac G6 SEDAN for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2007 Pontiac G6 SEDAN 204,500 KM $4,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0I PREMIUM CVT for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0I PREMIUM CVT 173,700 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2012 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC 183,092 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac G6