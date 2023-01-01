Menu
2008 Chevrolet Equinox

182,992 KM

Details Features

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ 2WD

2008 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ 2WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

182,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10254186
  Stock #: 031108
  VIN: 2CNDL737786031108

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 031108
  • Mileage 182,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Leather Seat
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

