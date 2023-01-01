$7,990+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Equinox
LTZ 2WD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
182,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10254186
- Stock #: 031108
- VIN: 2CNDL737786031108
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 031108
- Mileage 182,992 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cargo Area Cover
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Additional Features
Subwoofer
Leather Seat
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Voice Activated Telephone
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
