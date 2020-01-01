Menu
2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

2008 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

250-768-0377

$3,830

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,134KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4513830
  • Stock #: 606443
  • VIN: 2A8HR64X98R606443
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

This van is the same mechanically as a Caravan and will have the same longevity as the Caravan. It is marketed as a Chrysler Town and Country, and this is the Limited version and is the luxury van in the Chrysler family. This one features grey leather seats, rear DVD, chrome mag wheels, woodgrain. EtcScrapes and wear and tear is reflected in this modest price

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • MEMORY SEAT
  • Lumbar Support
  • Dual Power Seats
Power Options
  • Power Drivers Seat
  • Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • cd stacker
Additional Features
  • P
  • AMFM Stereo
  • AMFM Stereo CD
  • DVD Equipped
  • Entertainment Centre
  • GPS Equipped

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

