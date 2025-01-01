$9,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Edge
Limited AWD
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$9,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,827KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK49C29BA63222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 162,827 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Additional Features
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2009 Ford Edge