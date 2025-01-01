Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford Edge

162,827 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12118116

2009 Ford Edge

Limited AWD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Contact Seller

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,827KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK49C29BA63222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 162,827 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Additional Features

Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2009 Ford Edge Limited AWD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2009 Ford Edge Limited AWD 162,827 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 Limited for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0 Limited 172,572 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144-in. WB for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 High Roof 144-in. WB 269,427 KM $27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Edge