$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
2009 GMC Sierra 1500
WORK TRUCK EXT. CAB
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4
250-768-0377
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
223,295KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8601809
- Stock #: 062427-1
- VIN: 1GTEK190X9Z239640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 062427-1
- Mileage 223,295 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
cd stacker
tilt
Climate Control
OnStar Equipped
AMFM Stereo
AMFM Stereo CD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
KV Cars Inc.
2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4