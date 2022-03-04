Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

223,295 KM

Details Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WORK TRUCK EXT. CAB

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WORK TRUCK EXT. CAB

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2565 Main St #111, West Kelowna, BC V4T 2B4

250-768-0377

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

223,295KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8601809
  • Stock #: 062427-1
  • VIN: 1GTEK190X9Z239640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 062427-1
  • Mileage 223,295 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
MEMORY SEAT
Dual Power Seats
cd stacker
tilt
Climate Control
OnStar Equipped
AMFM Stereo
AMFM Stereo CD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

