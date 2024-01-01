Menu
2009 Subaru Forester

85,800 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
2009 Subaru Forester

2.5x Limited

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5x Limited

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

Used
85,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SH64699H772404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer

Additional Features

Leather Seat
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Side Airbag with Head Protection
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
