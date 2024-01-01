Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Jeep Liberty

183,990 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Jeep Liberty

sport 4wd

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Liberty

sport 4wd

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

  1. 11488265
  2. 11488265
  3. 11488265
  4. 11488265
  5. 11488265
  6. 11488265
  7. 11488265
  8. 11488265
  9. 11488265
  10. 11488265
  11. 11488265
  12. 11488265
  13. 11488265
  14. 11488265
  15. 11488265
  16. 11488265
  17. 11488265
  18. 11488265
  19. 11488265
Contact Seller

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
183,990KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4PN2GK4AW151614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 151614
  • Mileage 183,990 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From KV Cars Inc.

Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee SPORT 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2014 Jeep Cherokee SPORT 4WD 114,241 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Venza 4X4 V6 for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2009 Toyota Venza 4X4 V6 220,573 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4-Door for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2012 Subaru Impreza WRX 4-Door 164,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email KV Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

250-768-XXXX

(click to show)

250-768-0377

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Liberty