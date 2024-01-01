$6,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Jeep Liberty
sport 4wd
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
VIN 1J4PN2GK4AW151614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 151614
- Mileage 183,990 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
