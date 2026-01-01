$12,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL350 BlueTEC
2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
GL350 BlueTEC
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,479KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4JGBF2FE3AA616546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 616546
- Mileage 144,479 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Deep Tinted Glass
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Run flat tires
Safety
Traction Control
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Cover
Second Row Heated Seat
Genuine wood trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
CD Changer
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Skid plate
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Third Row Removable Seat
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Sound Controls
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Load Bearing Exterior Rack
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From KV Cars Inc.
2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 144,479 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE AWD 109,166 KM $15,990 + tax & lic
2016 Infiniti QX50 Base AWD 213,784 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email KV Cars Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
250-768-XXXX(click to show)
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing>
KV Cars Inc.
250-768-0377
2010 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class