$9,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
GLK350 4MATIC
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
Used
159,546KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WDCGG8HB4AF491583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 159,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Genuine wood trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Additional Features
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class