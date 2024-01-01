$8,990+ tax & licensing
2010 MINI Cooper
S
2010 MINI Cooper
S
Location
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-0377
$8,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,224KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWMF7C55ATZ71802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 158,224 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Run flat tires
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Additional Features
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
KV Cars Inc.
2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
2010 MINI Cooper