2010 Nissan Pathfinder

159,041 KM

Details Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Pathfinder

S 4WD

2010 Nissan Pathfinder

S 4WD

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,041KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1AR1NB6AC614749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,041 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Skid plate
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2010 Nissan Pathfinder