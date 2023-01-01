Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

179,000 KM

Details Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

535XI

2011 BMW 5 Series

535XI

Location

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191822
  • Stock #: 878063
  • VIN: WBAFU7C5XBC878063

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 878063
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Run flat tires

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Mechanical

Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

