2011 BMW 5 Series
535XI
179,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10191822
- Stock #: 878063
- VIN: WBAFU7C5XBC878063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Run flat tires
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Mechanical
Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Subwoofer
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
