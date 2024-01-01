Menu
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

305,000 KM

Details Features

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Overland 4WD

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4

250-768-0377

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
305,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4RR6GT2BC686117

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 686117
  • Mileage 305,000 KM

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Power Sunroof
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Second Row Heated Seat
Genuine wood trim

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player

Tow Hitch Receiver

Subwoofer
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Remote Ignition
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2009 Subaru Forester 2.5x Limited for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5x Limited 85,800 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 4WD 305,000 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD for sale in West Kelowna, BC
2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 281,000 KM $4,990 + tax & lic

KV Cars Inc.

KV Cars Inc.

2588 Juliann Rd #3, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2M4
250-768-XXXX

250-768-0377

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

KV Cars Inc.

250-768-0377

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee